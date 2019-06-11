Woman Attacks Woman With Handbag in Brooklyn Office Supplies Store, Police Say - NBC New York
Woman Attacks Woman With Handbag in Brooklyn Office Supplies Store, Police Say

Published 2 hours ago

    Surveillance Video Shows Suspect in Brooklyn Handbag Attack

    Police released surveillance video of the suspect in the attack at the office supplies store. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A woman allegedly hit another woman in the head with her handbag during an argument at a Brooklyn office supplies store last week

    • The victim was attacked when she went to leave the store; it's not clear what the two had been fighting about but she wasn't badly hurt

    • Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking for a woman they say whacked a 70-year-old woman in the head with her handbag during an argument at an office supplies store in Brooklyn last week. 

    It's not clear what prompted the argument at Bay Gift & Stationery Wednesday afternoon. At some point, the victim went to leave the store when she was hit in the head with the handbag. The suspect then ran off. 

    The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

    Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

