Authorities are looking for a woman they say whacked a 70-year-old woman in the head with her handbag during an argument at an office supplies store in Brooklyn last week.

It's not clear what prompted the argument at Bay Gift & Stationery Wednesday afternoon. At some point, the victim went to leave the store when she was hit in the head with the handbag. The suspect then ran off.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

