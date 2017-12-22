Robbers Attack Man on Brooklyn Street With Hammer, Smashing His Jaw: Police - NBC New York
Robbers Attack Man on Brooklyn Street With Hammer, Smashing His Jaw: Police

Published at 10:13 PM EST on Dec 22, 2017

    NYPD
    Female suspect (left) and male suspect (right) in Brooklyn hammer attack

    A 64-year-old man was hit in the head with a hammer by a man and a woman robbing him on a Brooklyn street, and is in the hospital with a broken jaw as police search for the attackers. 

    The victim was walking in the area of Dean Street and Fourth Avenue in Boerum Hill at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when a man walked up to him and demanded money, police said.

    The man didn't have any cash, and the mugger hit him on the head with the hammer, knocking him down. A woman joined in to steal the man's cellphone, and the two fled westbound on Bergen Street. 

    The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in serious but stable condition. He suffered a broken jaw, pain and swelling about his face and head, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypcrimestoppers.com. 

