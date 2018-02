NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 12: Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of 'Hamilton' perform onstage during the 70th Annual Tony Awards at The Beacon Theatre on June 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has one more young, scrappy and hungry reason to celebrate.

The "Hamilton" creator and his wife welcomed a son on Friday and announced the birth on Twitter.

He said little Francisco Miranda weight 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal also have a 3-year-old son, Sebastian Miranda, E! News reports.

