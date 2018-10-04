89,000 Pounds of Ham Recalled Over Bacteria Fears; 1 Dead

What to Know 89K-plus pounds of ready-to-eat ham products over concerns about bacterial contamination that has already been blamed for one death

A North Carolina-based company has recalled more than 89,000 pounds of ready-to-eat ham products over concerns about bacterial contamination that has already been blamed for one death and three illnesses.

The ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham products were shipped to distributors in New York, Maryland, Virginia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Federal officials say they found a link between Listeria, a bacteria that, when consumed, can cause serious and potentially fatal infection, and ham produced at Johnston County Hams. Federal investigators linked one death and three sicknesses between July 8, 2017 and Aug. 11, 2018 to the contamination. They say they're working with public health partners to determine if any additional illnesses may be linked to the products.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

It can be treated with antibiotics. Authorities say they're concerned some of the affected ham may be in consumers' freezers and urge people who have it to toss it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

The ready-to-eat deli-loaf ham items were produced from April 3, 2017 to Oct. 2, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: