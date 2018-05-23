Halo Top, the L.A.-based ice cream company famous for their under-400 calorie pints of ice cream, is bringing soft serve ice cream to the East Coast for the first time, and in a brand new flavor.

The new flavor, Peaches & Cream, is described as a "blend of peaches in a vanilla and cream base with only 320 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint."

To celebrate their soft serve making its East Coast debut in New York City, Halo Top partnered with Supermoon Bakehouse to create the "Supermoon cruffin."



The soft serve, swirled inside Supermoon's original croissant-muffin hybrid, will be available from May 31 to June 3 at Supermoon Bakehouse on 120 Rivington Street.

The Supermoon cruffin will be free for the first 150 customers each day -- and regular favorites like Peanut Butter Cup and Vanilla Bean will also be available.