What to Know The NYPD has increased security and will be keeping a watchful eye on the annual Village Halloween Parade

It has been two years since eight people were killed when a truck driver deliberately mowed down people in Lower Manhattan

As a precaution officers, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs, will be patrolling around Greenwich Village and around the city

Thousands of Halloween-loving zombies, superheroes and others dressed up in their costumers are expected to fill the streets in lower Manhattan today as they celebrate the spooky holiday.

The NYPD has increased security and will be keeping a watchful eye on the 46th annual Village Halloween Parade, on 6th Avenue between Spring and 16th Street, as well as around the city.

It has been two years since eight people were killed when a truck driver deliberately mowed down people celebrating Halloween on the popular Hudson River Greenway bike path.

"Based on world events, we are at a height and vigilance at this year's parade. As always, we ask if you see something , say something, no matter is too small to investigate," an NYPD spokesperson said.

Officials have set up a perimeter around the parade with blocker vehicles like sand trucks. Uniformed and uncovered counterterrorism officers, as well as bomb-sniffing dogs, will be patrolling around Greenwich Village, the NYPD said.

For event organizers, the weather is more of an immediate concern. Heavy wind and rain will make it difficult for large puppets to make their way down the parade route.

Some storm cells in New Jersey and parts of New York could become severe, as winds dramatically increase with gusts up to 50 mph in spots, Storm Team 4 says.

Rain or shine, the parade will go on with about 19 floats and thousands of onlookers.