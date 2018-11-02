The person who took Juliette Low the Scarecrow apparently had a change of heart. On Halloween night, someone allegedly snatched the autumn decoration from a Queens porch. The scarecrow was a Girl Scouts project and was at the home of the troop leader.

Surveillance footage on Friday shows a scarecrow being returned to its rightful owner, placed back on the front porch of a home in Bayside, Queens — the location from which it was originally stolen.

The remorseful snatcher also left an apology note and a donation to the Girl Scouts along with the scarecrow shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

On Thursday, NBC 4 New York reported the Halloween night snatching of the festive decoration, which was constructed by Girl Scouts Trop 4030 and stolen from the troop leader’s front porch.

Surveillance video captured the alleged theft of the scarecrow that was apparently swiped from the Girl Scouts’ leader’s home just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Footage showed one suspect getting out of a car, grabbing the autumn-themed decoration before getting back into the vehicle.

The getaway may not have been as smooth as the suspect may have liked given that the scarecrow’s head fell off during the escape, but they made sure to pick the pumpkin head before fleeing.

The troop leader does not know the person who took the scarecrow, but says all that matters is that the troop's project is back where it belongs.