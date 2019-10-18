Very Rude Pumpkin Smasher Wanted for Caught-on-Camera Mischief in Brooklyn - NBC New York
Very Rude Pumpkin Smasher Wanted for Caught-on-Camera Mischief in Brooklyn

It wasn't clear if the man had some prior dispute with the resident of the home or if he was just looking to take out some frustration

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    He was very casual about it -- and didn't leave before picking up the broken pumpkin and chucking it to the ground one more time for good measure. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a man who was very committed, based on surveillance video, to destroying a single pumpkin in Brooklyn

    • It happened outside a home on 81st Street, between Third and Fourth avenues, the NYPD said in a Facebook post Thursday

    

    Authorities are looking for a "tough guy" who deliberately smashed a pumpkin -- not once, but twice -- that had been sitting outside a Brooklyn home earlier this week. 

    It wasn't immediately clear when it happened, but police said in a Facebook post Thursday it was on 81st Street, between Third and Fourth avenues. 

    Surveillance video obtained by News 4 shows a man in a black hat and jacket casually stroll up to the pumpkin, which is perched on a concrete wall outside a home. He looks behind him for a moment, then picks up the pumpkin, pulls it all the way up over his head and slams it to the ground. 

    He picks it up, looks behind him again -- and once more chucks the pumpkin to the ground for good measure. Then he turns around and starts walking casually back in the direction from which he came. 

    It wasn't clear if the man had some prior dispute with the resident of the home -- or if he was just looking to take out some frustration on the innocent pumpkin. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

