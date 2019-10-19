A Halloween display in Brentwood shows a skeleton hanging by a noose, but on a windy day the homeowner took down the prop skeleton. His mail carrier said he was offended by the display, and refused to deliver his mail. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports.

A Long Island resident’s Halloween display has sparked controversy after a mail carrier was upset over a noose being included in it — so he refused to deliver the mail.

Rich Beatty set up some decorations for the holiday including gravestones and other spooky elements, including a skeleton hanging from the gallows, with a noose around its neck. Earlier in the week, the Brentwood man took the skeleton down due to some gusty winds, which is when the mail carrier came and noticed just the noose.

“The carrier knocked on my door and he says ‘I just want to let you know, in case you don't realize, this stuff is offensive,’” Beatty said. “I said I'm sorry to hear that but I'm not taking it down.”

As a result of his refusal, the African-American mail carrier refused to deliver mail to Beatty. He has the support of the local postmaster, who also is African-American.

Beatty insists he had no intention of offending anyone, saying it’s “just a prop. Like in a movie.” He also believes the post office was wrong to hold his mail over the disagreement.

“Just deliver my mail. That’s all I want,” said Beatty.

A spokeswoman says the Postal Service give carriers the “latitude to make day to day decisions on conditions that impact physical or personal safety.”

On Friday, a substitute mail carrier did not comment after making a delivery to Beatty’s home. It is not clear what will happen when the regular mail carrier returns.