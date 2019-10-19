Halloween Display on LI Featuring Noose Sparks Controversy After Mail Carrier Refuses to Deliver to Home - NBC New York
Halloween Display on LI Featuring Noose Sparks Controversy After Mail Carrier Refuses to Deliver to Home

The mail carrier told the homeowner its offensive, and after being told the noose wasn't coming down, the man refused to deliver the mail

By Greg Cergol

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Long Island resident’s Halloween display has sparked controversy after a mail carrier was upset over a noose being included in it

    • The mail carrier told the homeowner its offensive, and after being told the noose wasn't coming down, the man refused to deliver the mail

    • The homeowner insists he had no intention of offending anyone, saying it's a "prop" and he just wants his mail delivered

    A Long Island resident’s Halloween display has sparked controversy after a mail carrier was upset over a noose being included in it — so he refused to deliver the mail.

    Rich Beatty set up some decorations for the holiday including gravestones and other spooky elements, including a skeleton hanging from the gallows, with a noose around its neck. Earlier in the week, the Brentwood man took the skeleton down due to some gusty winds, which is when the mail carrier came and noticed just the noose.

    “The carrier knocked on my door and he says ‘I just want to let you know, in case you don't realize, this stuff is offensive,’” Beatty said. “I said I'm sorry to hear that but I'm not taking it down.”

    As a result of his refusal, the African-American mail carrier refused to deliver mail to Beatty. He has the support of the local postmaster, who also is African-American.

    Beatty insists he had no intention of offending anyone, saying it’s “just a prop. Like in a movie.” He also believes the post office was wrong to hold his mail over the disagreement.

    “Just deliver my mail. That’s all I want,” said Beatty.

    A spokeswoman says the Postal Service give carriers the “latitude to make day to day decisions on conditions that impact physical or personal safety.”

    On Friday, a substitute mail carrier did not comment after making a delivery to Beatty’s home. It is not clear what will happen when the regular mail carrier returns.

