A Brooklyn building has removed a Halloween decoration that depicted a body wrapped in a bag hanging from a noose, a community advocate said Saturday.

The dummy was hanging from a fire escape on Atlantic Avenue in the Brownsville neighborhood.

Tony Herbert, a community activist, had requested the prop be taken down, saying the superintendent "should be more sensitive to the pain such imagery brings to a race of people whose ancestors were subjected to horrific penalization such as this just because of the color of their skin."

Herbert assisted as the super removed the decoration on Saturday.

Photo credit: Tony Herbert

