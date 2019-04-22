A woman attacked an 81-year-old movie theater-goer as the two were waiting in line, the NYPD said. Marc Santia reports.

Authorities have released new photos of a mother who allegedly dragged an 81-year-old woman to the ground by her hair last month after an argument outside an Upper West Side movie theater, where they were waiting to see "Dumbo."

No new details of the case were released along with the photo Monday. Police are still looking for the woman pictured in surveillance video (above) in the March 30 attack on the elderly woman.

Authorities have said the 81-year-old woman was waiting in line at the AMC 84th Street 6 around 3:40 p.m. that day when a mom and her two kids cut the line, the 81-year-old, who declined to give her name, told News 4.

When the 81-year-old tapped the woman’s daughter to let them know there was a line, the woman got upset, she said.

“I went like this, just the gentlest, touch, I just went like that to her daughter,” the 81-year-old said, making a tapping gesture. “Well she… became so violent. I was just like, shocked.”

The woman apologized to the mom, but the mom didn’t take kindly to the gesture, she said. The mom started screaming, and eventually attacked her.

“She said, ‘Oh yeah?’ And then I felt somebody come behind me and grab onto my hair, and just fling me down backwards,” the 81-year-old recalled.

Other theatergoers rushed to help the 81-year-old, and the mom and her kids left the theater.

The 81-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for dizziness, pain and swelling, according to police.

The alleged attacker is described as a woman in her mid-thirties who was last seen wearing a red shirt, black spandex pants and red sneakers. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

