NY Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sex Crimes Involving at Least 7 Kids - NBC New York
NY Gymnastics Coach Accused of Sex Crimes Involving at Least 7 Kids

He faces up to seven years in state prison if convicted of the top count in the indictment

Published 2 hours ago

    Handout

    A 67-year-old gymnastics coach has been charged with sex crimes involving at least seven underage victims in Rockland County over a period of seven years, prosecutors said Tuesday. 

    Joseph Lewin, otherwise known as Joseph Lewandoski, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with three counts of course of sexual conduct against a child and five counts of sex abuse. All of the charges are felonies. 

    Prosecutors allege Lewin engaged in sexual contact with more than a half-dozen underage victims while working as a gymnastics coach at various athletic facilities in the county. The alleged abuse started in 2007 and continued until 2014. 

    "The defendant preyed upon children entrusted to his care and destroyed their innocence to satisfy his own sexual desires," Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Zugibe said in a statement. "The courage shown by these victims and their families to come forward will surely save additional young women from becoming future victims."

    Lewin faces a maximum of seven years in state prison on the top count of the indictment. He was remanded to the Rockland County jail pending a court appearance next month. It wasn't clear if he entered a plea, nor was attorney information for Lewin immediately available. 

