NYPD: Gunman Wanted for Firing Shots Inside Queens Building

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    NYPD
    Johnathan Faison

    Police are looking for a gunman who allegedly fired shots inside a Queens apartment building and was seen leaving with a gun Wednesday morning. 

    The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Johnathan Faison, allegedly walked into a building at the Queensbridge Houses at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, fired several shots, and then left the building with the gun visible, police said.

    No one was hurt. 

    Anyone who has information on Faison is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

    Queensbridge Houses, owned and operated by the New York City Housing Authority, is the largest public housing development in the country. 

