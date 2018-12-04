An armed robber set off a smoke bomb in a building hallway, then attacked a woman in her apartment in the Bronx Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The suspect ignited the smoke bomb in the building at 47 West 175th St. just before 1:30 p.m., and when a 50-year-old woman walked out of her apartment into the smoke-filled hallway, the suspect pushed her back into the apartment, police said.

He hit her in the face several times with a firearm and demanded money, then ran off, according to police. It's not clear if he took anything.

EMS transported the woman to Lincoln Hospital; she was suffering swelling and cuts to the face.

Two police officers were taken to Columbia-Presbyterian with smoke inhalation.