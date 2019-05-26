Gunman Wounds Ex-Girlfriend, Kills Male Acquaintance in Manhattan: Police - NBC New York
Gunman Wounds Ex-Girlfriend, Kills Male Acquaintance in Manhattan: Police

The shooting took place inside an East River Houses apartment building just before 5:30 a.m., police said

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A gunman allegedly wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man in a Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning

    • The man shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 27-year-old man inside an East River Houses building, the NYPD said

    • The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said

    Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man in a Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning. 

    The man shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 27-year-old man inside an East River Houses building on East 102nd Street, near the FDR Drive, in East Harlem just before 5:30 a.m., the NYPD said.

    Police described the 27-year-old as a male acquaintance of the 26-year-old woman.

    The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.

    The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

    An investigation is ongoing.

