What to Know A gunman allegedly wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man in a Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning

The man shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 27-year-old man inside an East River Houses building, the NYPD said

The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said

Police are searching for a gunman who allegedly wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man in a Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning.

The man shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and a 27-year-old man inside an East River Houses building on East 102nd Street, near the FDR Drive, in East Harlem just before 5:30 a.m., the NYPD said.

Police described the 27-year-old as a male acquaintance of the 26-year-old woman.

The 27-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, the NYPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.