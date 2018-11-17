Gunfire Strikes NJ Transit Bus With Passengers Aboard: Source

Several gunshots truck a New Jersey Transit bus on Saturday evening that was driving with five passengers aboard, a source tells NBC 4 New York.

No one was injured.

The #703 bus was at the intersection of Belmont and Burhans avenues in Paterson when the driver heard three shots, the source said. The bus was moving at the time.

One of the shots hit the security barrier that protects the driver, the source said.

The bus was taken out of service, the source said. Passengers were taken on a different bus.