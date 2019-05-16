Two people were hurt after a gunman fired off four shots at a crowded basketball court, and now parents are scared to take their kids there. NBC 4 New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Two people were hurt after gunfire erupted at a crowded Bronx basketball court, sending people scrambling.

A gunman can be seen on security footage approaching the basketball court on East 181st Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. He hops up on a fence, firing at least four times toward the crowd before he takes off, seemingly putting the gun in a backpack.

A different camera shows the shooter casually walking away afterward.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot and 47-year-old man was shot in the arm, but both are expected to recover. It is unclear if either one was the intended target.

Parents in the neighborhood are now scared to take their children to the park, which just underwent a $1.4 million renovation.

Bronx Councilman Fernando Cabrera, who advocated for the playground’s funding, said the NYPD will be placing two uniformed officers around the clock in the area. Officers were seen at the court Thursday evening.

“So please come back,” Cabrera urged parents. “We’re going to make sure that it is safe.”

Police are investigating if the shooting was gang-related. No arrests have been made.