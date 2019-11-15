Two people were shot at a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, on Friday night, Nov. 15, 2019.

Two people were shot during a high school football game Friday night between Pleasantville and Camden high schools at a field near the Jersey Shore, police said.

A boy and a man were "seriously wounded, but alive," Pleasantville police said.

The shooting sent fans running for cover and the football players fleeing the field in Pleasantville, which hosted Camden in a state playoff game, according to reports on social media.

The game started at 7 p.m. A reporter with The Press of Atlantic City, who was at the game, said the shooting occurred in the third quarter, with Camden leading 6-0.

The reporter also said the gunfire broke out in the stands of the Pleasantville High School fans' side.

A reporter for Jersey Sports Zone, who was at the game, said one of the victims appeared to be 10 to 14 years old.

The teams played at Pleasantville's field on Mill Road because the Atlantic County high school was the higher seed. It was the #1 seed against #4 Camden High.

