Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Brings Loaded Gun to Brooklyn High School, Flees Authorities - NBC New York
Police: 14-Year-Old Boy Brings Loaded Gun to Brooklyn High School, Flees Authorities

Authorities recovered as many as a half-dozen bullets, officials said

Published 2 hours ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a 14-year-old boy they say brought a loaded gun to his Brooklyn high school Monday

    • Authorities seized the gun after it was discovered at a security checkpoint but they say the student ran off

    • The exact type and caliber of the weapon weren't immediately clear

    Police are looking for a 14-year-old freshman at a Brooklyn high school who allegedly had a loaded gun in his backpack when he showed up for class Monday.

    Authorities say they got a call about the weapon from W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical High School on Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Responding cops were told the gun was found when the student went through a security checkpoint, officials say. 

    Cops seized the weapon but the student ran off. Police also recovered as many as a half-dozen bullets from the bag; the exact type of weapon or its caliber weren't immediately clear. 

    The school serves about 400 students in grades 9-12. 

    News 4 has reached out to the city's Department of Education. 

