What to Know Cops are looking for a 14-year-old boy they say brought a loaded gun to his Brooklyn high school Monday

Authorities seized the gun after it was discovered at a security checkpoint but they say the student ran off

The exact type and caliber of the weapon weren't immediately clear

Police are looking for a 14-year-old freshman at a Brooklyn high school who allegedly had a loaded gun in his backpack when he showed up for class Monday.

Authorities say they got a call about the weapon from W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical High School on Pennsylvania Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Responding cops were told the gun was found when the student went through a security checkpoint, officials say.

Cops seized the weapon but the student ran off. Police also recovered as many as a half-dozen bullets from the bag; the exact type of weapon or its caliber weren't immediately clear.

The school serves about 400 students in grades 9-12.

News 4 has reached out to the city's Department of Education.