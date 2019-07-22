He's wearing a white T-shirt and hood of sorts over his head and appears to try to fire several times before giving up and running off. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Surveillance Footage Shows Man Try to Open Fire on Woman; Gun Appears to Get Jammed

What to Know A man walked up to a woman outside a Queens home Friday and tried to open fire; the weapon appeared to jam

The entire fray played out on jarring surveillance video; the footage shows him try to fire the gun several times but it won't discharge

What could have been the last moments of a woman's life played out on harrowing surveillance video last week as a hooded shooter tried to blast her away in front of a home in Queens -- and the gun apparently got jammed.

Police say the suspect walked up to a 45-year-old woman outside the home near 109th Street and 109th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

Video from the scene shows the man, wearing a white T-shirt with a black hood of sorts covering all but his mouth, walk up to the woman with his gun drawn. He appears to try to fire the weapon several times before giving up and running off.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.