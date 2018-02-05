Man Drives to NYC's City Hall, Shoots Self in Head: Police

A man drove to City Hall and committed suicide with a single gunshot wound to the head Monday morning, the NYPD said.

The NYPD tweeted the man drove up to the east side gate and shot himself around 7:30 a.m. Police initially said he got out of his car before shooting himself, but then said he did not get out the vehicle. Cops said the vehicle didn't hit the gate.

It's not clear what prompted the apparent suicide or the choice of location, but police say they believe it to be an isolated incident. No one else was hurt, and the man's identity has not been released.

"Information is preliminary, more to follow when available," the tweet said.

The man shot himself close to one of two main security checkpoints for all people entering City Hall. Members of the public must pass through a metal detector before entering the building. Security was tightened after a gunman killed a City Councilman in 2003.

Traffic was restricted southbound on Centre Street from Chambers Street to Park Row, and on Park Row from Spruce Street to Broadway, as authorities investigated the rush-hour shooting, but all had reopened with residual delays before 9 a.m. All Manhattan-bound traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge was shut down for about a half-hour as well.

