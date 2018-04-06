Semiautomatic Rifle Found on Floor of Hotel Room at Popular Long Island Casino - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Semiautomatic Rifle Found on Floor of Hotel Room at Popular Long Island Casino

A 25-year-old Long Island man has been arrested on a weapons charge

Published 48 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Semiautomatic Rifle Found on Floor of Hotel Room at Popular Long Island Casino
    Handout
    Raymond Hansen

    What to Know

    • A security manager at a popular NY casino and hotel found a semiautomatic rifle on the floor of a room when he went to check out a dog bark

    • He called the cops; the owner of the gun, Raymond Hansen, returned as officers were there and was taken into custody

    • A preliminary investigation indicates Hansen did not intend to use the weapon to cause harm, authorities say; it's not clear why he had it

    A 25-year-old Long Island man has been arrested after a barking dog led authorities to a semiautomatic rifle on the floor of a hotel room of a popular Long Island casino, officials said Friday.

    Cops say the security manager at Jake's 58 Casino and Hotel found the weapon after he went to investigate the sound of a dog barking in a room where Raymond Hansen, of East Patchogue, was staying. He entered the room, which was unoccupied at the time, and saw the gun on the floor. 

    The security manager immediately called police after the discovery around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Cops say Hansen, the owner of the gun, returned to the room while officers were at the scene. 

    A preliminary investigation indicates Hansen did not intend to use the weapon to cause harm, authorities say. It's not clear why it was in the room. 

    Top News: Brazil Denies Former President's Plea on Prison

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Silvia Izquierdo/AP

    Hansen has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.  

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us