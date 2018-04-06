What to Know A security manager at a popular NY casino and hotel found a semiautomatic rifle on the floor of a room when he went to check out a dog bark

A 25-year-old Long Island man has been arrested after a barking dog led authorities to a semiautomatic rifle on the floor of a hotel room of a popular Long Island casino, officials said Friday.

Cops say the security manager at Jake's 58 Casino and Hotel found the weapon after he went to investigate the sound of a dog barking in a room where Raymond Hansen, of East Patchogue, was staying. He entered the room, which was unoccupied at the time, and saw the gun on the floor.

The security manager immediately called police after the discovery around 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Cops say Hansen, the owner of the gun, returned to the room while officers were at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates Hansen did not intend to use the weapon to cause harm, authorities say. It's not clear why it was in the room.

Hansen has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He is expected to be arraigned later Friday. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.