Hotel Guest Wearing ‘Casper the Ghost-Style’ Sheet Robs NJ Inn: Police - NBC New York
Hotel Guest Wearing ‘Casper the Ghost-Style’ Sheet Robs NJ Inn: Police

Officers searching the area after the robbery learned that the man was actually staying in a room at the hotel

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 46 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A hotel guest wearing a “Casper the Ghost-style” bed sheet with eye-holes cut out stole cash from the hotel's cash register, police said

    • Joseph Elder, 59, carried out the robbery at the Ramada Inn in Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to police

    • He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, police said

    A hotel guest wearing a “Casper the Ghost-style” bed sheet with eye-holes cut out leaped over a counter in the hotel’s lobby and stole a wad of cash, police said.

    Joseph Elder, 59, of Wayne, New Jersey, got into the lobby of the Ramada Inn on Route 46 through a now-shuttered adjacent restaurant wearing the sheet around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Wayne Police Department said.

    After Elder entered the lobby, he allegedly jumped over the hotel desk counter, pried open a cash drawer and stole an unspecified amount of money before fleeing through the restaurant, police said.

    "... [Elder] attempted to conceal his identity with a Casper the ghost style bed sheet with holes cut out," the department said. 

    Officers searching the area after the robbery learned that Elder was actually staying in a room at the hotel, according to police.

    He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, police said.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

