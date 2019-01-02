What to Know A hotel guest wearing a “Casper the Ghost-style” bed sheet with eye-holes cut out stole cash from the hotel's cash register, police said

Joseph Elder, 59, carried out the robbery at the Ramada Inn in Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to police

He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, police said

Joseph Elder, 59, of Wayne, New Jersey, got into the lobby of the Ramada Inn on Route 46 through a now-shuttered adjacent restaurant wearing the sheet around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, the Wayne Police Department said.

After Elder entered the lobby, he allegedly jumped over the hotel desk counter, pried open a cash drawer and stole an unspecified amount of money before fleeing through the restaurant, police said.

"... [Elder] attempted to conceal his identity with a Casper the ghost style bed sheet with holes cut out," the department said.

Officers searching the area after the robbery learned that Elder was actually staying in a room at the hotel, according to police.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and theft, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.