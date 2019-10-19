A child fell from an amusement park ride at Storybook Land" in Egg Harbor Township.

A girl was injured after falling off a swing ride at a New Jersey theme park Friday.

The girl was hurt while riding the "Out on a Limb" ride at Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land and required medical attention, park general manager JJ Fricano told NBC10.

Fricano said the girl, whose age was not known, slipped out of her seat around noon Friday and fell onto a concrete surface. She suffered "mild to moderate" injuries, he said.

The child was moving and seemed relatively OK after the fall, Fricano said. Egg Harbor Township EMS was called to the scene and took the girl to a local hospital.

The ride was closed pending inspection and the incident was under investigation by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The "Out on a Limb" is a spinning, elevated swing ride. Riders must be at least 36 inches tall to ride "with a responsible person" or 42 inches tall to ride alone, according to the Storybook Land website.

Fricano said the incident "doesn’t appear to be mechanical in nature," or a technical issue.

Friday's theme park accident follows the death of a 10-year-old girl who fell off a "Sizzler"-type ride at a harvest festival in Deerfield Township last weekend. That incident caused the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to shut down all "Sizzler-related" rides throughout the state while it investigated.