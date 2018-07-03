NBC 4 was at the emotional scene in New York City after a mother was reunited with her children who were separated from her at the border.

What to Know Yeni Gonzalez, who is Guatemalan, was separated from her children after crossing the border into the U.S. in May

A group of New York City mothers organized a fundraiser to get her here, where her kids are being cared for at an East Harlem shelter

After an emotional reunion with her kids Tuesday, Gonzalez was told she would be allowed to see them again, and a family may sponsor them

A Guatemalan mother separated from her three young children at the border in May was finally reunited with her kids in New York City Tuesday morning -- with the reunion so emotional even the translator was brought to tears.

Now there are hopes the family may be reunited and allowed to stay long-term.

Yeni Gonzalez was granted a visit to her children, who are being cared for at an East Harlem shelter, after they were taken from her when she illegally crossed the border into the U.S more than a month ago.

News 4 has been following Gonzalez's journey and was there Tuesday at 9 a.m. as she made the long-awaited visit to her children, aged 6, 9 and 11. In tears, she told NBC 4 the kids were in good physical condition and wanted to go home with their mom.

Migrant Mother Travels Miles to NYC to See Children

A Guatemalan mother separated from her children when she illegally crossed the border has arrived in NYC to see her kids for the first time in weeks. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Monday, July 2, 2018)

Gonzalez also received some good news -- she would be allowed to see her children for some time each day, when previously she was only granted a one-off visit. It was also announced that the family may be allowed to stay long term with sponsors in North Carolina, however those sponsors will need to be assessed by federal immigration agents first.

Gonzalez said she did not want to leave New York without her children, but it could take at least two months before they could move to North Carolina.

Gonzalez wept while speaking of her family's pain on Tuesday, with her translator also brought to tears.

"We've shared a lot of sorrow together, we've suffered a lot," she said.

Gonzalez said she came to the U.S. searching for a better future for her children, to escape the poverty of her country. Last Thursday, an immigration attorney traveled to Eloy, Arizona, to get her out on bond, which was paid for by a group of New York City moms who started a GoFundMe page — complete strangers to Gonzalez.

"We have three children, and I just understand that if there's something we can do with our privilege and within our networks, why wouldn't we do that?" said fundraiser organizer Julie Collazo.

