Teens Rob Biker in Central Park: NYPD
Teens Rob Biker in Central Park: NYPD

Published 43 minutes ago

    Teens Rob Man on E-Bike in Central Park: NYPD

    Police released surveillence video of a group of teenagers on skateboards and bikes who allegedly robbed a man on an ebike in Central Park.

    A group of teens knocked over a man on an e-bike in Central Park and stole his ride and his phone, police say. 

    The 33-year-old victim was riding an electronic bike near 68 East Drive in the park after 11 p.m. on April 13 when a large group of teens riding skateboards and bicycles approached him, the NYPD said. 

    One of them used his skateboard to knock the man off his bike, police said. Another went through his pants pockets and took his phone. 

    The group took his e-bike and fled, police said. They were last seen getting on the PATH train toward New Jersey. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

