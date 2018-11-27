NYPD: Teens Ask for Change on Street, Then Rob Victims

What to Know A group of four teens committed two robberies within 30 minutes of each other, police say.

Both robberies happened in Kips Bay, when the teens pushed men into a wall after asking them if they had any change.

The teens only made out with $5 from the first victim's wallet, and thankfully no injuries were reported.

Police say they're looking for a group of teens who allegedly robbed two different people within a half-hour after approaching them on the street in Manhattan and asking for change.

The first robbery happened at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Kips Bay, when the group approached a 37-year-old man and asked him if he had change. They then pushed him against a wall and took off with $5 from the victim’s wallet.

About 30 minutes later, in the same area, the group approached a 19-year-old man. After asking the man if he had change, they pushed him into a wall and tried to pull money out of his wallet. They couldn't get the cash and ran off.

The first boy is described as 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black. The second boy is 14 to 16 years old, last wearing a multi-colored Nike zip-up jacket and black pants with white stripes down the side.

The first girl is 16-18 years old with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark jacket with a fur trim. The second girl is 14-16 years old and has black hair pulled into a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket with fur trim, dark colored pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).