A caregiver at a group home in New Jersey has been charged with sexually touching a 62-year-old resident in his care, prosecutors say.

Ganesh Gudar, 46, of Monroe, was arrested on Aug. 24 and charged with one count of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Monroe Police Chief Michael Lloyd jointly announced.

Authorities say that Gudar was charged following an investigation that allegedly determined that on Aug. 21, Gudar, who works and lives at the group home, improperly touched the 62-year-old woman resident.

Prosecutors have not publicly identified the Monroe group home.

Gudar is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 9.

Attorney information for Gudar was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information is asked to contact Monroe Police Sgt. Keith Saloom at 732-521-0222 ext. 178 or prosecutor's office Detective Allie Bitterman at 732-745-4401.