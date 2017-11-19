A group of as many as half-a-dozen men kidnapped a Queens man outside of his home in a robbery Sunday morning, police say.

The 28-year-old victim was parking his car outside his Rosedale house around 4 a.m. when four to six men got out of two vehicles that were waiting nearby, according to police.

The men blindfolded the man, took his keys and stormed into his home, where they stole a wallet from a woman inside.

But the ordeal wasn’t over. Police say the group then shoved the man into a car and drove off. They took him about 20 minutes away, to 88th Street, and left him.

A man who gave his name as Rocky R. said he found the man with blood on his hands and face. He says he appeared to have been roughed up.

“He was like, ‘I got kidnapped,’” Rocky said. “When I looked down I saw he had no shoes on.”

The man was being treated for minor injuries to his hands. The woman at his home was not injured.

Police said Sunday night that they were still trying to track down the kidnappers.