A ground stop was issued at Newark Airport on Saturday after a plane skidded off a runway, but no one was injured, the FAA said.

The United Airlines flight from Denver International Airport landed on the runway at 1 p.m., then skidded off the pavement and got its left main landing gear stuck in a grassy area, according to the FAA.

No one was injured, but flights into and out of the airport were halted, the FAA said.

"The aircraft will be towed off the airfield after passengers leave the aircraft via stairs," the FAA said. "Flights are delayed until the aircraft is moved."

It wasn't immediately clear why the plane skidded off the runway. The FAA is investigating.

The Port Authority Police Department Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit, ESU and patrol were at the scene working to help passengers evacuate.

In its own statement, Newark Airport said travelers should check with their carriers before heading to the airport.

"Passengers have been safely deplaned following an earlier incident at EWR and the airport is working to resume flight activity," the airport tweeted.