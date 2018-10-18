What to Know Police are looking for the armed robber caught on camera threatening a clerk and two customers at Nyack Food Mart Wednesday night

A customer tried to swat away the robber's gun but was smacked with it; the robber got away with cash

Police are looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarkstown Police

A New York grocery store customer had a close call with a robber who slugged him in the face with a gun when the customer initially refused to get on the ground, surveillance video shows.

The robber walked into the counter at Nyack Food Mart at 4 Waldron Ave. in Central Nyack at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and pointed a handgun at the man behind the counter and the two customers inside the store, according to police.

The gunman ordered the 48-year-old man behind the counter, Satyajit Bhadra, and both customers to go to the back of the store, and one of the customers resisted, trying to slap the gun away, police say and video shows. The suspect smacked him with the gun, and then ordered Bhadra to turn over cash from the register and "lottery money."

As he ran off, the suspect hit Bhadra in the face with the gun.

The customers were gone by the time police arrived, and Bhadra declined medical attention.

The Clarkstown Police Department is looking for clues, hopeful that the clear surveillance video will help them catch the gunman. They're also thankful no one was seriously hurt after the customer fought back.

"If you feel like you have to fight to keep alive, that's one thing, but if he's just telling you to get down because he's just trying to get money and get out, we'd much prefer you just go ahead and listen to what you're told to do," said Clarkstown Police Det. Peter Walker.

Customers who frequently shop at Nyack Food Mart were shocked watching the video and agreed they wouldn't fight back.

"Oh my God, with a gun!" said one customer who didn't want to be identified by name. "I'm glad I wasn't in there."

"I wouldn't do that," the customer said of trying to swat the gun away. "Are you kidding?"

The person working the counter wasn't actually a clerk who worked for the store, according to the owner. He was visiting a friend and was asked to watch over the store when his friend stepped out. The owner said he didn't find it suspicious, and thought it was simply bad timing or coincidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarkstown Police at 845-639-5840.