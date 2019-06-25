What to Know A New Jersey dog was adopted after a viral post on Facebook.

The dog, Moose, was returned to Eleventh Hour Rescue after his owner died.

Eleventh Hour posted the photo and adoption request on June 17 and Moose was adopted by June 22.

A New Jersey dog was adopted after a viral post on Facebook showed him sitting patiently next to his former owner’s hospital bed, not knowing he had passed away.

The dog, Moose, was returned to Eleventh Hour Rescue after his owner died. Eleventh Hour posted the photo and adoption request on June 17 and Moose was adopted by June 22.

“Please help Moose find a new home and a family for him to love,” the original post said. “He just needs people to help his heart heal.”

According to their Facebook, Eleventh Hour received multiple applications, thanks to the spread of the photo.

“Moose has been adopted by a wonderful family who will care for and love him for the rest of his life!” the updated post said. “Thank you again to everyone who shared his story!”