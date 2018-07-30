Greyhound Passengers Stranded at Port Authority Bus Terminal

File Photo: The Greyhound Lines ticket office at the New York Port Authority bus terminal (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

What to Know A number of Greyhound passengers have found themselves stranded at Port Authority, in some cases for more than 24 hours

The bus company says the frustrating circumstances are due to an increase in passengers and not enough drivers

Additionally, drivers have to wait a federally mandated rest period

A number of Greyhound passengers have found themselves stranded at Port Authority, in some cases for more than 24 hours.

According to Greyhound an increase in customers and limited resources have led to the frustrating circumstances as bus drivers did not show up due to their federally mandated rest period.

The delay has impacted the travel plans for many, including Patricia Shipley who wants to go home to Atlanta.

"You're talking about 24 hours here at Port Authority," she said. "And what do they tell you? Nothing!"

Other passengers have been waiting since 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

While most delays cleared up as the day went on, some stragglers won’t get on a bus until at least 10:30 Monday night, making a long trip even longer.

“With resources as tight as they have been, any delay that occurs elsewhere can create a domino effect, which can have an impact on a driver’s hours of service,” Greyhound said in a statement.

Although it did not go so far as to describe the situation as a result of a bus driver shortage, the company did say they are "actively hiring drivers in order to meet the increasing demand for our service so these types of delays are minimized.”