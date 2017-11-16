One of Long Island’s most mythical mansions will be open to the public this weekend for an estate sale.

It’s a rare opportunity to explore the 120-year-old estate in East Hampton made famous by the acclaimed documentary, “Grey Gardens.”

The 1975 film depicts the lives of a reclusive mother and daughter who lived in the dilapidated mansion for years. The two women were aunt and cousin of former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, who helped fund its repair.

The home was eventually purchased by husband-and-wife journalists Ben Bradlee and Sally Quinn. Bradlee died in 2014 and Quinn put the estate on the market for $19.995 million earlier this year.

Items must be cleared out before the home is transferred to the buyers. Among the belongings being offered is antique furniture seen in the famed documentary. The sale’s organizer, Susan Wexler, told Newsday that “a treasure trove” of things are for sale.

“The house is chock full of goodies at every price range, from a couple dollars up to thousands, but there’s something for everybody,” Wexler said.

The sale is being held at 3 West End Rd. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking can be found at Georgica Beach.