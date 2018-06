An employee at a courthouse in Queens sparked a brief scare on Thursday afternoon after authorities said he brought a gag grenade into the building, authorities said.

The NYPD says its bomb squad was called to the courthouse in Kew Gardens after a 22-year-old brought the faux device through security.

Authorities said the man may have been an intern pulling a prank.

No injuries were reported, and the man is being questioned by police. No charges have been filed in the case.