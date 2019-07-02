Nathan Peitso, chef and owner of Farmhouse Los Angeles, teaches you how to grill lettuce for your next summer barbecue.

Popular supermarket vegetable products -- including Green Giant Fresh and Trader Joe's brands -- sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and other states have been pulled off the shelves because of concerns about possible bacterial contamination.

Growers Express announced the voluntary recall over the weekend. It applies to packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl. Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” date of June 26-June 29. No illnesses have been reported.

The products sold in the tri-state that are affected including butternut squash spirals and zucchini spirals sold at Trader Joe's (Trader Joe's brand), Green Giant Fresh zucchini noodles sold at Stop & Shop and Green Giant Fresh cauliflower products sold at Bozzutos. No Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products are affected by the recall, which was initiated over the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

See complete details on all the recalled products and affected states here. Anyone who has the recalled products is advised to throw them out immediately. Growers Express says consumers can call the toll-free number listed on each package for refund information or visit this website.