Popular Fresh Vegetable Products, Including Green Giant and Trader Joe's, Recalled Over Bacteria Concerns

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Growers Express has recalled some fresh vegetables products, including popular brand names like Green Giant Fresh and Trader Joe's

    • The recall was initiated because of the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes; no illnesses have been reported

    • Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people

    Popular supermarket vegetable products -- including Green Giant Fresh and Trader Joe's brands -- sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and other states have been pulled off the shelves because of concerns about possible bacterial contamination. 

    Growers Express announced the voluntary recall over the weekend. It applies to packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squash-based veggie bowl. Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” date of June 26-June 29. No illnesses have been reported. 

    The products sold in the tri-state that are affected including butternut squash spirals and zucchini spirals sold at Trader Joe's (Trader Joe's brand), Green Giant Fresh zucchini noodles sold at Stop & Shop and Green Giant Fresh cauliflower products sold at Bozzutos. No Green Giant canned or frozen vegetable products are affected by the recall, which was initiated over the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination. 

    Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

    See complete details on all the recalled products and affected states here. Anyone who has the recalled products is advised to throw them out immediately. Growers Express says consumers can call the toll-free number listed on each package for refund information or visit this website

