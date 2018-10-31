Principal Admits to Stealing Drugs From Nurse's Office, Resigns

Great Valley High School Principal Michael Flick resigned Tuesday. He is charged with stealing prescription pills from the school's nurse's office.

A principal of a Chester County high school is out of a job after he admitted to taking prescription medications from the nurse’s office, the school district said.

Great Valley High School Principal Michael Flick resigned from the Malvern school, effective immediately, school district Superintendent Regina Speaker Palubinsky said in a letter sent to parents and guardians Tuesday.

Flick, a 1992 graduate of Great Valley who became principal in 2009, admitted his involvement with the theft of pills and is “seeking treatment,” the district said.

“This news comes as a tremendous shock to our school community, and there are many details that we are not able to share,” Palubinsky said. “However, together, we will work through this difficult time. Mr. Flick’s intent was not to harm students, and he has asked that we share with you his apology and deep regrets.”

The district shared a letter that Flick sent them:

“I deeply regret any pain I may have caused, and I apologize to anyone who feels I have let them down,” Flick said. “It is with a very sad heart that I am resigning as principal as I seek treatment and rehabilitation and the opportunity to focus on my health and family. I encourage anyone dealing with these issues to reach out for help. May our students view my experience as a reminder that seeking professional help is always the right decision.”

Flick was arrested and arraigned on multiple theft and drug charges and posted bond Tuesday, court records said.

Around 1,300 students in grades 9 to 12 attend Great Valley. Dr. Heidi Capetola, an assistant principal at Great Valley since 2012, is taking over as principal, Palubinsky said.

Great Valley is meeting with staff to ensure that they are giving students guidance about mental health and substance abuse services, Palubinsky said. Counselors will be on hand and Flick’s sudden departure will be addressed with students Wednesday.

“We are committed to proactively offering support services to our school community,” she said.