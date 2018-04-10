A Great Dane is making an incredible recovery after being found abandoned in a Long Island apartment.

The dog, named Biggie, was found alongside another Great Dane almost two weeks after his previous owner allegedly moved moved out of his apartment.

The owner, 49-year-old Mian Siddique, is now facing charges, and prosecutors said the two animals had been suffering from neglect for at least three months.

Biggie was recieved by Rescue City, an animal shelter located in Brooklyn, from the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter right after he was removed from the abandoned apartment. The other dog was too emaciated to survive.

When Biggie was found he was suffering from pressure sores, starvation, and a skin condition.

Biggie has been in foster care since Feb. 1, and has made friends with the two other dogs and the cat in the house.

In two and a half months he has gained 50 pounds, now weighing in at a healthy 140 pounds. He was also given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian, microchipped and neutered.

Biggie is currently up for adoption. While Rescue City have recieved many applications, it says it is looking for his perfect match.

If you're interested in applying to adopt Biggie, visit the shelter's website.