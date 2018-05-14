Grass Killer Hunted on Long Island; $5,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Grass Killer Hunted on Long Island; $5,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Cops Seek Grass Killer on Long Island

    Surveillance video shows the suspect's SUV driving down the street, then making a U-turn and pulling up alongside the home. He gets out, wearing shorts and a three-quarter sleeved shirt and appears to be dumping some sort of liquid on the ground from a canister. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Police on Long Island are looking for a suspected grass killer -- and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. 

    Suffolk County cops say the man dumped an unknown liquid on a lawn on Forest Avenue earlier this month. He fled in an SUV, leaving a ring of dead grass behind.

    Surveillance video shows the suspect's SUV driving down the street after 11 p.m. May 3, then making a U-turn and pulling up alongside the home. He gets out, wearing shorts and a three-quarter sleeved shirt, and appears to dump some sort of liquid in a rough circle on the ground from a canister he holds in his hand. 

    It wasn't clear if police believed this was the first such incident, nor was a motive immediately available. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.

    Chilling Images Take You Inside Abandoned Maryland Mall

    [NATL-DC] These Images of the Abandoned Owings Mills Mall Will Give You Chills
    Seph Lawless


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us