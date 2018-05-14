Surveillance video shows the suspect's SUV driving down the street, then making a U-turn and pulling up alongside the home. He gets out, wearing shorts and a three-quarter sleeved shirt and appears to be dumping some sort of liquid on the ground from a canister. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police on Long Island are looking for a suspected grass killer -- and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Suffolk County cops say the man dumped an unknown liquid on a lawn on Forest Avenue earlier this month. He fled in an SUV, leaving a ring of dead grass behind.

Surveillance video shows the suspect's SUV driving down the street after 11 p.m. May 3, then making a U-turn and pulling up alongside the home. He gets out, wearing shorts and a three-quarter sleeved shirt, and appears to dump some sort of liquid in a rough circle on the ground from a canister he holds in his hand.

It wasn't clear if police believed this was the first such incident, nor was a motive immediately available. Anyone with information about him is asked to call police.



