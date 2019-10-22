Grand Nordstrom NYC Flagship Finally Set to Open Thursday

File Image: Central Park Tower rises above the new Nordstrom department store on 57th Street on September 18, 2019, in New York City.

What to Know The grand opening of Nordstrom's lavish New York City flagship is scheduled for Thursday

The flagship is located on 57th Street and Broadway at the bottom of the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere

The flagship will span seven floors and 320,000 square feet

The grand opening of Nordstrom's lavish New York City flagship is right around the corner -- and it will be a grand opening indeed as the new department store location is set to span more than 300,000 square feet!

On Thursday, Nordstrom will officially open its first full-line department store just south of Central Park on 57th Street and Broadway at the bottom of the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.

The flagship, which has been in the works for seven years, will span seven floors and 320,000 square feet. It is one of the first new stores of its size to open in Manhattan since the 1920s, according to Nordstrom.

The flagship will feature a curated selection of women and men styles, including clothing, shoes and accessories -- additionally beauty items will also be available, as well as kids and home goods. A number of restaurants and bars will also provide unique food and beverage offerings.

The flagship store will feature a wave-form glass faced, soaring 19-foot ceilings, custom lighting design and an open floor plan. It will also feature original artwork and installations commissioned from local, national and international artists.

For more information on the flagship store, click here.