Grand Nordstrom NYC Flagship Finally Set to Open Thursday - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Grand Nordstrom NYC Flagship Finally Set to Open Thursday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Grand Nordstrom NYC Flagship Finally Set to Open Thursday
    Corbis via Getty Images
    File Image: Central Park Tower rises above the new Nordstrom department store on 57th Street on September 18, 2019, in New York City.

    What to Know

    • The grand opening of Nordstrom's lavish New York City flagship is scheduled for Thursday

    • The flagship is located on 57th Street and Broadway at the bottom of the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere

    • The flagship will span seven floors and 320,000 square feet

    The grand opening of Nordstrom's lavish New York City flagship is right around the corner -- and it will be a grand opening indeed as the new department store location is set to span more than 300,000 square feet!

    On Thursday, Nordstrom will officially open its first full-line department store just south of Central Park on 57th Street and Broadway at the bottom of the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.

    The flagship, which has been in the works for seven years, will span seven floors and 320,000 square feet. It is one of the first new stores of its size to open in Manhattan since the 1920s, according to Nordstrom.  

    The flagship will feature a curated selection of women and men styles, including clothing, shoes and accessories -- additionally beauty items will also be available, as well as kids and home goods. A number of restaurants and bars will also provide unique food and beverage offerings. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Julie Jacobson/AP

    The flagship store will feature a wave-form glass faced, soaring 19-foot ceilings, custom lighting design and an open floor plan. It will also feature original artwork and installations commissioned from local, national and international artists. 

    For more information on the flagship store, click here

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us