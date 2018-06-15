Stop by the Josh Cellars Father’s Day Pop-Up Shop in Grand Central today (12 p.m. to 8 p.m., located in Vanderbilt Hall) to drink some Josh and shop from a curated selection of Father’s Day gifts. @joshcellars

If you’re still scrambling to find the perfect Father’s Day gift, Josh Cellars has got you covered.

A Josh Cellars Pop-Up shop is open in Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Josh Cellars partnered with Giftagram, a mobile app that allows users to send gifts straight from their device, to curate gifts perfect for any father.

There are three speciality gift boxes designed exclusively for the Grand Central shop, each priced at $99.

All boxes include Josh Cellars Paso Robles Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. You can also buy goods from other retailers including Crosley Radio, Native Union and This is Ground.

All proceeds from wine sales will be donated to the Firemen’s Association of New York.