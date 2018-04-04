Grand Central Terminal Offers Deals for National Beer Day

Lauren visits some new restaurants and bars in NoMad.

Grand Central Terminal is offering plenty of deals for beer lovers this Saturday for National Beer Day.

On April 7, restaurants and shops at the terminal will be offering the following discounts in celebration of National Beer Day:

Beer Table To Go is offering 20 percent off all draught beer available for takeaway in reusable growlers or capped mason jars from Friday, April 6 to Sunday, April 8.

is offering 20 percent off all draught beer available for takeaway in reusable growlers or capped mason jars from Friday, April 6 to Sunday, April 8. Café Spice is celebrating with a samosa and beer special – two potato samosas with any choice of beer for $5.99.

is celebrating with a samosa and beer special – two potato samosas with any choice of beer for $5.99. Central Market New York: All draft beers (10 oz) are $3 all day while supplies last.

Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant is celebrating with a special National Beer Day oyster “six pack”: six Bluepoint Oysters paired with a Bluepoint Toasted Lager for $20.10 all day.

is celebrating with a special National Beer Day oyster “six pack”: six Bluepoint Oysters paired with a Bluepoint Toasted Lager for $20.10 all day. THE BAR at Great Northern Food Hall is offering special pricing on beers all day – all 12 oz cans will be $5, and all pints will be $7.

is offering special pricing on beers all day – all 12 oz cans will be $5, and all pints will be $7. Michael Jordan’s The Steakhouse N.Y.C. honors National Beer Day with complimentary tastings of award-winning craft beers from Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company. A Devil’s Backbone ambassador will be on hand to discuss the flavor profiles and answer customer questions. Tastings will feature complimentary hot pretzels and all beers will be available for purchase at the bar for $6.



