A major crash on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens that may have thrown two to three people from vehicles has shut down at least two lanes on the busy highway as Friday's peak commute got underway, according to Total Traffic.

Authorities got an initial call about the accident between Jewel Avenue and the Van Wyck shortly after 7 a.m. Total Traffic says the eastbound side of the highway is totally closed at Jewel Avenue for a time. Two lanes were blocked westbound for a time but appeared to have reopened before 8 a.m.

Traffic cameras showed police cars cordoning off a swath of the highway near Jewel Avenue at exit 11. Cars were forced to divert that way or sit on the road. Trees shielded the section of highway being blocked off.

NotifyNYC, the city's official emergency notification account, warned to expect traffic delays in both directions in the area. People who need to get to JFK are advised to use the Van Wyck as an alternative.

It's not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.