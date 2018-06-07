The death of a man whose body was found floating in the Gowanus Canal in early April has been ruled a homicide, and while no cause of death has been released, authorities said Thursday he had duct tape over his mouth.

The name of the man found in the water near the canal and Nevins Street around 7 a.m. April 3 has not been released, and public details on the investigation have been scarce.

An update from police Wednesday confirmed the man's death was being investigated as a homicide and said the medical examiner's office had decided he died of "other than natural" reasons, though cops didn't elaborate on those.