    A pair of buildings in Brooklyn were evacuated after the side of another building suddenly collapsed.

    The building fell to pieces around 11 p.m. Thursday on Ninth Street in Gowanus, officials said. Video and pictures from the scene show a gaping hole in the building with the entire left side of it completely exposed.

    As a precaution, everybody was ordered out of the buildings on both sides. At least seven people were evacuated from the two buildings.

    "They’re going to be vacated probably until either the building is shored up and fixed or demolished,” Deputy Assistant Chief John Hodgens said at the scene.

    The FDNY tells News 4 New York the building left with a giant hole in it was set to be demolished and nobody was inside at the time. No injuries in the other buildings were reported.

    News 4 has reached out to the Department of Buildings for comment.

