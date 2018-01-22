The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island were closed amid a federal government shutdown, but Gov. Cuomo said the sites would reopen, despite the continuing shutdown. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

What to Know A funding feud led to a government shutdown at midnight on the anniversary of Trump's presidential inauguration

It's only the 19th time in history the federal government has shut down

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are affected, and everyday civilians will notice key service and other changes as well

The government shutdown that began at midnight as President Trump capped his first year in office, marking just the 19th time in history the feds have closed up shop, has left hundreds of thousands of workers and many critical federal programs in limbo. But how much does it impact the tri-state, specifically, compared with the rest of the country?

Not so much, according to a report out Monday by the website WalletHub.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across six key metrics -- from each locale's percentage of kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to share of federal jobs and contracts, the latter two weighted more heavily, to determine which places were the most affected by the stalemate.

Not surprisingly, D.C. is the most affected, followed by Maryland and Virginia. Alaska and Hawaii round out the top five (high share of federal jobs and contracts). New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, however, come in the bottom half -- at Nos. 30, 31 and 32, respectively.

New York ranked 7th most impacted in terms of percentage of children covered by CHIP, but ranked in the bottom 10 states in terms of share of federal jobs, federal contract dollars per capita and small business lending per capita. New Jersey was hit a bit because of its high real estate as a percentage of gross state product, while Connect's high federal contract dollars per capita (No. 5 overall) was mitigated by its low share of federal jobs (51st overall) and low percentage of children under CHIP (48th).

See WalletHub's full report here and learn more about how the shutdown affects key parts of federal government here.