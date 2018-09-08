New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the official opening of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Nyack, N.Y.

Fears that the old Tappan Zee Bridge could collapse caused the entire river under the bridge to be closed and the opening of a new span of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge to be delayed overnight Friday.

Engineers working on the bridge discovered that a section of the old bridge was under "weakening strength" Friday, USCG petty officer Steve Stohmaier said.

He said it could cause a potential issue if it were to collapse into the river.

The discovery saw the entire Hudson River under the Tappan Zee and Mario Cuomo bridges closed to maritime traffic about midnight, officials said.

The planned opening of the second span of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge was also delayed due to collapse fears.

"In continued disassembly of the old Tappan Zee Brige last night, a potentially dangerous situation developed where a piece of the old bridge has become destabilized and could fall," New York State Thruway Authority spokesman Matthew Driscoll said in a statement.

"Given its proximity to the new completed span, out of abundance of caution, motorists will remain in the current traffic configuration until a thorough evaluation by Tappan Zee Constructors is complete," he said.

The second span "is finished and ready to open to traffic as soon as the Thruway Authority is assured there is no risk to the new span," he added.

Westchester-bound traffic was supposed to transition to the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge's second span overnight Friday.