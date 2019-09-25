What to Know After months of gubernatorial gossip swirling, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee have split up

After months of gubernatorial gossip swirling, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Lee have split up.

In a joint statement to a reporter, the couple said that they "realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship."

"We will always be family and are fully supportive of each other and dedicated to the girls," the statement read, adding that they intend to keep the rest of their personal lives private.

Rumors of a possible split started back in May when the New York Post reported that the pair were looking to sell their Westchester County home as they spent more time apart. The couple rejected notions of a break-up at the time.

The two started dating in 2005 after they were introduced by a mutual friend at a party in the Hamptons.

The Food Network chef, known for her "semi-homemade" style of cooking, shot to fame after starring in multiple Food Network shows and authoring more than two dozen books.

Lee announced in 2015 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent multiple procedures to treat it. She has been cancer-free since September 2015.