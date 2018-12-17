Governor Andrew Cuomo took another apparent step toward legalizing marijuana Thursday, just as he was under fire for ducking questions about campaign contributions. Critics say Cuomo was trying to change the subject using smoke and mirrors, with an emphasis on the smoke. Melissa Russo takes a look at Andrew Cuomo’s practice of turning to pot stories when times are tough.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo threw his support behind legalizing recreational marijuana in New York on Monday, as part of a push for what he described as a "true justice agenda" in the coming year.

"Let's legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana once and for all," he said, adding that he planned to push for the measure within the first 100 days of his third term.

Cuomo didn't immediately provide a timeline for legalization or say how those efforts would move forward.

Monday remarks marked the first time Cuomo has said outright that the state should legalize recreational pot, having shied away from supporting the measure during his first two terms.

The governor once referred to pot as a "gateway drug" and said he was "unconvinced on recreational marijuana," but in July conceded that the "situation on marijuana is changing," the New York Times reported.

The following month, he appointed a panel to draft legislation to legalize marijuana in the state, saying in a statement that the panel would "thoroughly consider all aspects of a regulated marijuana program, including its impact on public health, criminal justice and state revenue."

On Monday, Cuomo said the state has had "two criminal justice systems — one for the wealthy and one for everyone else," adding that "that's going to end."

Following Cuomo's announcement, New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman expressed support for the measure.

"Time is long past due to do the right thing and undo the horrific laws that criminalized marijuana and marijuana users," she said.