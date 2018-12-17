Google will spend more than $1 billion on a major Manhattan real estate expansion, a move that could add more than 7,000 jobs in the next several years.

The search giant made the announcement Monday morning in a blog post.

The new campus, Google Hudson Square, will be more than 1.7 million square feet and located at 315 and 345 Hudson St. It will be the primary location for its New York-based Global Business Organization. A signed letter of intent was also signed for 550 Washington St. in the West Village.

The company hopes to move into the Hudson Street offices by 2020 and the Washington Street building by 2022.

Google put its first office in New York nearly 20 years ago, and already has more than 7,000 employees in the city.

Earlier this year, the tech giant announced the $2.4 billion purchase of the Manhattan Chelsea Market and shared plans to lease additional space at Pier 57.

Amazon recently announced it would be moving its second headquarters to Long Island City, Queens.

